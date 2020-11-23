Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

  • November 23 2020 07:00:00

Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

ISTANBUL
Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.

“I’m very happy to have achieved such success during the coronavirus [pandemic]. Although it was the beginning of the season, we achieved our best,” Özyüksel told Anadolu Agency.

Thanking Turkey’s Sports Ministry, trainers and her family, she said: “I present this medal to my country. It was great to sing the Turkish national anthem on the podium.”

Özyüksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories, racked up a total of 1,401 points.

Her success was celebrated across social media by her fans.

“We are having news of our youth’s triumphs successively. İlke is the European champ,” tweeted Mehmet Kasapoğlu, the minister of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Well-done,” wrote Hamza Yerlikaya, Kasapoğlu’s deputy on his social media accounts regarding İlke’s success.

Turkey’s prominent football coach Ersun Yanal also posted a photo of Özyüksel with a note, saying, “Trust the youth of this country.”

Fellow female Turkish athlete Sidal Aslan finished eighth with a total of 1,274 points in the same tournament.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

    Erdoğan dismisses calls for release of jailed businessman Kavala, politician Demirtaş

  2. Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

    Actor makes 60 liras in half hour in guise of beggar

  3. Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

    Breathtaking autumn scenes from Turkey's Bolu

  4. More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

    More than 7,300 foreigners granted Turkish citizenship since 2017

  5. Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry

    Turkish troops ready for deployment in Azerbaijan: Turkish Defense Ministry
Recommended
Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus

Turkish basketball chief contracts coronavirus
Beşiktaş end Başakşehirs 4-game winning streak

Beşiktaş end Başakşehir's 4-game winning streak
Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach
Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League

Turkey relegated after loss to Hungary in Nations League
Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico

Turkish diver sets world record in Mexico
Galatasaray players Arda, Babel contract virus

Galatasaray players Arda, Babel contract virus

WORLD Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

Biden to start naming cabinet picks Tuesday as Trump resists

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will name his first cabinet picks on Nov. 24, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump clung to unsubstantiated claims of fraud despite growing dissent from within his own party.
ECONOMY Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

Engineer produces three tons of fertilizer a month

An agricultural engineer in the eastern province of Şırnak has advised the unemployed people to breed Californian worms, telling that he produces three tones of worm fertilizer a month by only working an hour a day.
SPORTS Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.