Turkish pentathlete becomes European champion

ISTANBUL

Turkish pentathlete İlke Özyüksel bagged a gold medal on Nov. 20 in the Modern Pentathlon U24 Junior European Championships in Drzonkow, Poland.



“I’m very happy to have achieved such success during the coronavirus [pandemic]. Although it was the beginning of the season, we achieved our best,” Özyüksel told Anadolu Agency.

Thanking Turkey’s Sports Ministry, trainers and her family, she said: “I present this medal to my country. It was great to sing the Turkish national anthem on the podium.”

Özyüksel, who competed in the swimming, fencing, horse riding, and laser run categories, racked up a total of 1,401 points.

Her success was celebrated across social media by her fans.

“We are having news of our youth’s triumphs successively. İlke is the European champ,” tweeted Mehmet Kasapoğlu, the minister of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Well-done,” wrote Hamza Yerlikaya, Kasapoğlu’s deputy on his social media accounts regarding İlke’s success.

Turkey’s prominent football coach Ersun Yanal also posted a photo of Özyüksel with a note, saying, “Trust the youth of this country.”

Fellow female Turkish athlete Sidal Aslan finished eighth with a total of 1,274 points in the same tournament.