Turkish mythology series to premiere on HBO Max

ISTANBUL

“İlk Göktürk” ('The First Göktürk'), a new fantasy period series inspired by Turkish mythology, is set to premiere on HBO Max in early 2026.

The series chronicles the founding and rise of the Göktürk State, the first known Turkish empire to bear the name “Turk” in written history.

According to director Alper Çağlar, the first chapter of the series, titled “Prologue,” focuses on the establishment of the state. The second episode explores a darker period known as the Kürşat Revolt, while the final chapter depicts the last era of the empire.

Çağlar said the production required extensive preparation, including the construction of a 50-meter-wide gladiator arena in the central Turkish city of Kayseri — the largest ever built in Türkiye. The arena was designed by renowned production designer Sonja Klaus, known for her work on “Prometheus” and “Gladiator.”

“Turks united to reject subjugation,” Çağlar told the state-run Anadolu Agency. “Though fiercely independent, they came together under a centralized authority for their freedom.”

He noted that the Göktürk State once controlled the Silk Road and ruled over one of the largest empires in history, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Caspian Sea and beyond.

The cast includes actors from all Turkic republics and regions, reflecting a shared cultural heritage across the Turkic world.

Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz, Warner Bros. Discovery’s vice president of local original productions and streaming operations for Türkiye, said: “The Hollywood Reporter” in April that the series is “our biggest period drama and one of the first series that relates to Turkish history — the story of the Turks.”

She described the project as Western-style storytelling in the vein of “Kingdom of Heaven” and “The Lord of the Rings,” adding that it has the potential for multiple seasons and spin-offs similar to “Game of Thrones.”

Çağlar emphasized that the series leans more toward realism than myth, using fewer fantastical elements than typical fantasy productions. He also said all costumes and materials used in the show were sourced entirely from Türkiye.

He explained that, although Turks are often remembered as great conquerors, the series centers on a relatively small and scattered Turkic population of around 200,000 people around 550 AD, surrounded by major empires such as China, Iran and Rome. The narrative is designed to mirror the journey of underdog heroes, much like in “Star Wars” or “The Lord of the Rings,” aiming to inspire global audiences.

Çağlar also noted that the term “Turk” first appeared in written records during this period, when the people referred to themselves as the Turkic Khaganate. The name “Göktürk” was adopted much later, beginning in the Ottoman era.