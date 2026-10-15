Turkish music world mourns veteran singer Alpay

Turkish music world mourns veteran singer Alpay

ISTANBUL
Turkish music world mourns veteran singer Alpay

Veteran Turkish singer and composer Alpay Nazikioğlu, known simply as Alpay, has died at the age of 91 at a hospital in the southern province of Antalya, where he had been receiving treatment.


The artist was known for enduring hits including “Eylül’de Gel,” “Fabrika Kızı,” “Kara Tren,” “Gitme” and “Ayrılık Rüzgarı.” His death was announced on Oct. 14 by musician Bora Gencer, who wrote on social media.


Born Ahmet Alpay Nazikioğlu in Ankara in July 1935, he initially pursued football, playing for Ankara Demirspor and Gençlerbirliği before being selected for Türkiye’s national youth team. He later graduated from Ankara University’s Faculty of Law but chose to follow his passion for music.


Alpay began his professional music career in the early 1960s and formed his own orchestra in 1964. During his early years, he adapted French chanson and Italian Neapolitan songs into Turkish, while also performing works in English, Spanish, French and Italian.


He explored romantic folk, rock and Anatolian pop, collaborating with the innovative group Üç Hürel and working with influential musicians of the period, including Fecri Ebcioğlu.


His albums included “Girl in My Town,” “Kirpiklerini Ok Ok Eyle,” “Cennet Yolu,” “7 Dilde Alpay,” “Güven Parkı” and “Aşk.” Over a career spanning more than five decades, he released more than 25 albums and became one of the distinctive voices in Turkish popular music.

His songs, often centered on love, separation and human experiences, reached generations of listeners and helped bridge different musical styles in Türkiye.


Following his death, fellow artists paid tribute to the singer. Pop star Ajda Pekkan shared a black-and-white photograph of Alpay, writing: “Your voice and songs will always live on with us. I remember you with love and respect. My condolences to your family and all your loved ones. Rest in peace.”


Singer Kenan Doğulu recalled that Alpay had been a close friend of his late father, musician Yurdaer Doğulu, and said he had grown up listening to the veteran artist’s songs.


“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Alpay, the unforgettable voice of Turkish music, a close friend of my late father Yurdaer Doğulu and a cherished master whose songs have touched our hearts since my childhood,” Doğulu wrote.


The Culture and Tourism Ministry also expressed its sorrow, saying Alpay had left a lasting mark on listeners’ memories through his unforgettable songs and distinctive interpretation. It extended condolences to his family, fans and the arts community.


Alpay will be laid to rest at Gündoğan Cemetery in Bodrum following funeral prayers at Gündoğan Mosque after the afternoon prayer on Oct. 16.

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