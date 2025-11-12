Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

ANKARA

A Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft en route from Azerbaijan has crashed in Georgia, the Turkish president said Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our C-130 military aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to our country, has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an event in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Our search and rescue operations are continuing in coordination with national authorities. May God have mercy on our martyrs,” he added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft was carrying 20 people, including the flight crew, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The ministry also said on U.S. social media company X: “Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.”

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.

“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.

Georgian search and rescue efforts

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, to discuss search and rescue efforts.

Botchorishvili also conveyed her condolences over the plane crash.

In a post on NSosyal, Fidan said that Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation together with Georgian authorities.

Commenting on the incident, Georgia's air traffic management authority Sakaeronavigatsia said that the military cargo aircraft crashed near the border with Azerbaijan, after which it dispatched a search and rescue team.

In a statement on Facebook, the authority said the plane disappeared from its radar several minutes after crossing into Georgian territory without transmitting a signal.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Interior Ministry also said on Facebook that the incident is being investigated under an article in the country's Criminal Code, which it said "implies a violation of the rules of air transport safety or operation, which resulted in the loss of human life."

Azerbaijan's condolences

Following the crash, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart and extended condolences over the incident.

"During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in contact regarding the incident," a statement by the country's presidency said.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also spoke by phone with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, discussing the ongoing situation.

In a post on NSosyal, Yilmaz said Asadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s condolences and solidarity and emphasized that the country is closely following the situation. Yilmaz thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the “heartfelt condolences” and prayed for the fallen personnel.