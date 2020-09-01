Turkish manufacturing activity recovery continues

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Manufacturing operating conditions in Turkey continued its recovery in August thanks to strong customer demand supporting further marked increases in output and new orders, according to a closely watched business survey released on Sept. 1.

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 54.3 last month, showed London-based global data firm IHS Markit’s monthly report, prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.

Despite slipping from 56.9 in July, August PMI was still comfortably above the 50.0 no-change mark to signal a solid monthly improvement in business conditions.

Companies in Turkey expanded their purchasing activity and employment thanks to promising customer demand with new orders rising at a marked pace that was among the fastest in the past two-and-a-half years.

The report stressed that the weakening of the Turkish lira against the U.S. dollar led to accelerating inflation of both input costs and output prices.

"In response, firms raised their own selling prices to the greatest extent in 23 months," it added.

After rising at the steepest pace in over nine years in July, the pace of expansion in production softened but remained sharp, it noted.



