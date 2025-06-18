Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

ANKARA
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and discussed Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Wednesday.

No further details were provided.

Fidan also held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, and discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan and Hussein also discussed the conflict's regional reverberations, the sources added.

Both countries border Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel’s actions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraines legitimacy

Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

    Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

  2. Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: Officials

    Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: Officials

  3. Stars to dance at Ancient Ephesus Theater

    Stars to dance at Ancient Ephesus Theater

  4. Rock tombs opened to visitors in Olympos

    Rock tombs opened to visitors in Olympos

  5. Searing heat wave set to sweep across Türkiye

    Searing heat wave set to sweep across Türkiye
Recommended
Under Israeli attack, Iran has legitimate right to self-defense: Erdoğan

Under Israeli attack, Iran has 'legitimate' right to self-defense: Erdoğan
Parliament motion slams Israels actions in Gaza, Iran

Parliament motion slams Israel's actions in Gaza, Iran
Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security

Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian

Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian
Erdoğan speaks to Trump twice in 24 hours on Mideast tensions

Erdoğan speaks to Trump twice in 24 hours on Mideast tensions
FM Fidan, British foreign secretary discuss Israel-Iran conflict

FM Fidan, British foreign secretary discuss Israel-Iran conflict
WORLD Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraines legitimacy

Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he is willing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine's leadership to sign any final agreement, claiming such a move could risk rendering the deal void.

ECONOMY US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year while President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty looms.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿