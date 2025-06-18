Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and discussed Israel’s ongoing attacks on Iran, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Wednesday.

No further details were provided.

Fidan also held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, and discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Fidan and Hussein also discussed the conflict's regional reverberations, the sources added.

Both countries border Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran’s military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel’s actions.