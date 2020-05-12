Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

ANKARA

The Istanbul City Hospital, which has been built by a Turkish-Japanese construction consortium, will officially open on May 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 11.

In his address to the nation, Erdoğan said he plans an opening ceremony via a teleconference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The first part of the Basakşehir İkitelli City Hospital opened on April 20 in Istanbul to strengthen the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is planned to become one of the most important hospitals in Istanbul and Turkey. The Basakşehir İkitelli City Hospital is located on an area spanning 789,000 square meters, with 1.02 million square meters of indoor space.

There are 725 screening rooms, 2,682 beds in hospital and an 8,134-car park area.

All beds can be transformed into intensive care units if necessary. There are also 28 delivery rooms, 90 operating rooms, 16 burn units, and 456 intensive care units. Half of the hospital’s power is met by trigeneration systems. Rainwaters are stored and used in the watering of the grounds.

Gynecology and pediatrics services are already in use as a pandemic center during the fight against COVID-19.

With hybrid vehicle charging units and bike lanes, the hospital will be one of the most high-tech and green hospitals on the European side of Istanbul, which has been an important health tourism hub over the years.

The hospital campus has 3,466 CCTV cameras with a security operating 24/7.