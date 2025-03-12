Turkish IT industry’s exports reached $4.9 billion in 2024

ISTANBUL

Exports of the Turkish information technology sector rose from $4.2 billion in 2023 to $4.9 billion last year, the Trade Ministry has said.

Support provided by the government to IT exporters increased by 228 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 3.23 billion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to the ministry.

Last year, the ministry said it launched programs aimed at helping the IT sector to globalize, strengthen their institutional infrastructure for exports, and enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

The ministry noted that the "e-Turquality" (Stars of Informatics) Program, which included support schemes designed to encourage innovation and foster the creation of regional and global "unicorns" competitive in international markets, was launched in 2022.

By the end of 2024, a total of 39 companies had benefited from this program.

As part of the efforts to support the local IT sector, a total of 477 events organized abroad in 2024 along with nine international domestic fairs in Istanbul and Antalya, were supported by the ministry.

Furthermore, two procurement delegation programs with participants from various countries were held in Istanbul, the ministry said.

According to the information on the Investment Office’s website, the ICT sector exports products to the EU, MENA, Asian and North American regions.

Türkiye's primary export destination, the EU, receives the majority of the local ICT exports in software, hardware, equipment and services.