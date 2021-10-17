Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

  • October 17 2021 10:28:00

Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

A Turkish healthcare firm has become an official supplier to U.S. space agency NASA, the firm announced on Oct. 16.

INVAMED-RD Global, which is on its way to becoming a global leader in science and health technologies with its global leadership vision as well as innovative, high-tech approaches, will supply NASA with healthcare products, the company said in a statement.

​​​​​​​Raşit Dinç, the company’s chairman, said: “We export the knowledge and experience of technology and Turkish engineering to the world with our research on the products we manufacture and new treatments that will shape the future.”​​​​​​​

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE New skeleton find could reveal more about Vesuvius eruption

New skeleton find could reveal more about Vesuvius eruption
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gastronomy tourism festival kicks off in western Turkey

    Gastronomy tourism festival kicks off in western Turkey

  2. History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

    History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

  3. Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

    Turkey presents options to UK for armed drone purchase: Minister

  4. Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

    Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

  5. Islanders oppose settlement plan on Gökçeada’s secluded Yıldızkoy

    Islanders oppose settlement plan on Gökçeada’s secluded Yıldızkoy
Recommended
Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week
Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports
Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium

Sakarya Gas Field contract awarded to consortium
Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August

Turkey’s short-term foreign debt stock at $126.9 bln in August
Turkey signs new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan: Energy Minister

Turkey signs new gas supply deal with Azerbaijan: Energy Minister
Turkish treasury and finance minister joins G20 meeting in US

Turkish treasury and finance minister joins G20 meeting in US
WORLD In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

In major rebuke, ASEAN downgrades Myanmar presence at summit

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have agreed to downgrade Myanmar’s participation in an upcoming summit in their sharpest rebuke yet of its leaders following a Feb. 1 military takeover.

ECONOMY Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

The third edition of the Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum will be held on Oct. 21-22 in Istanbul with a high-level attendance.

SPORTS Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

Tour of Turkey to take place in April 2022

The 57th Tour of Turkey will take place from April 10 to 17, 2022, the Turkish Cycling Federation has announced on its official website.