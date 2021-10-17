Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish healthcare firm has become an official supplier to U.S. space agency NASA, the firm announced on Oct. 16.

INVAMED-RD Global, which is on its way to becoming a global leader in science and health technologies with its global leadership vision as well as innovative, high-tech approaches, will supply NASA with healthcare products, the company said in a statement.

​​​​​​​Raşit Dinç, the company’s chairman, said: “We export the knowledge and experience of technology and Turkish engineering to the world with our research on the products we manufacture and new treatments that will shape the future.”​​​​​​​