US sees window of opportunity for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

  • October 01 2020 09:22:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The U.S. sees a “window of opportunity” for dialogue between Turkey and Greece, the U.S. state secretary said in an interview with a Greek media outlet.

The U.S. administration will “play any role that’s appropriate and useful and constructive,” Mike Pompeo told Ekathimerini after his two-day visit to Greece amid the heightened tension in the Eastern Mediterranean over energy exploration.

To a question about a European Council meeting on Thursday, Pompeo said: “We have a simple set of objectives; we want this to be resolved in a way that reflects how, behind these conflicts, behind these disagreements that haven’t been resolved for an awfully long time, there are diplomatic means to enforce international law in a way that’s appropriate and while recognizing the rights of every sovereign nation.”

He stressed that the U.S.’ commitment to the Eastern Mediterranean continues.

Responding to a question on whether or not the US wants to move Incirlik base in Turkey to Greece as reported by some European media outlets, Pompeo said there is no such plan at this time.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for two days of discussions on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.

Tensions have been running high for weeks in the Eastern Mediterranean, as Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean - sent out drill ships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Ankara has repeatedly urged negotiations with no preconditions to reach a fair sharing of the region’s resources.

