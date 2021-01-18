Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

  • January 18 2021 09:34:00

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.

"We will never compromise on fiscal discipline, except for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Elvan wrote on Twitter.

The government's budget balance posted a 172.7 billion Turkish lira ($24.7 billion) deficit in 2020, below the target of 239.2 billion Turkish liras ($34 billion), he said, underlining that fiscal policies will continue to be in line with anti-inflationary policies.

"We are taking permanent measures to improve the 2021 budget," he tweeted, sharing that the government's target for 2021 budget deficit is 3.5% of the GDP.

Announcing budget balance figures last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said if the growth target for 2020 is achieved, the budget-deficit-to-GDP ratio would hit 3.6%, beating the mid-term program target.

"Our macroeconomic policies will ensure a balanced demand and sustainable growth," the finance minister said.

Under the country's new economic program announced last September, the government expected to see a 4.9% budget-deficit-to-gross-domestic-product ratio in 2020.

 

 

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

    Turkey carries out vaccinations at breakneck speed

  2. Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

    Palau-flagged ship sinks off Black Sea coast

  3. Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

    Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,997 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,387,101

  5. Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting

    Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders discuss latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow meeting
Recommended
Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020

Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020
Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

Turkey in top 4 countries with geothermal capacity: Erdoğan

Turkey in top 4 countries with geothermal capacity: Erdoğan
LinkedIn to appoint local representative in Turkey

LinkedIn to appoint local representative in Turkey
Turkey allocates $18.5 bln for 2021 investments

Turkey allocates $18.5 bln for 2021 investments
WORLD Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny on arrival in Russia

Police detained top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Jan. 17 when he flew back to Russia months after barely surviving a poisoning attack, prompting a new wave of Western condemnation.
ECONOMY Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkey's central government saved around 66.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) in 2020, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said on Jan. 18, citing budget balance figures which beat the year's target.
SPORTS Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Özil bids farewell to Arsenal, joins Fenerbahçe

Mesut Özil on his way to Istanbul to complete Fenerbahçe move, the club announced on Jan. 17.