Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and a Hamas delegation in Ankara, Turkish diplomatic sources said Friday.
Fidan received al-Hayya and the accompanying delegation in the Turkish capital, according to the sources.
No further details were provided.
About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.