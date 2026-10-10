Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

ANKARA
Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas political bureau chief in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas Political Bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya and a Hamas delegation in Ankara, Turkish diplomatic sources said Friday.

Fidan received al-Hayya and the accompanying delegation in the Turkish capital, according to the sources.

No further details were provided.

Türkiye, meeting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
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