Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The football match between Adanaspor and Beypiliç Boluspor scheduled for Nov. 30 was postponed after dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 28.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed on its website that the second-tier 1st league game was postponed.

Earlier, Adanaspor said on Twitter that there are now 40 positive cases in the club including 29 players.

The cases are being treated as part of the virus protocols.