Turkish Football Federation unveils COVID-19 guidelines

  • May 30 2020 09:50:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on May 29 released guidelines for the rest of the 2019-2020 football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new instructions will be applied to matches of Turkey’s top two football divisions and the Turkish Cup as the football in the country will resume in June.

The football in the country was suspended in March due to COVID-19.

According to the instructions, the matches will be played behind closed doors.

The teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per game and an additional substitution will be permissible in extra time in the elimination match.

If the number of eligible players from any team falls below 14 due to the coronavirus, the team's match will be delayed.

Players and the staff on the bench should leave two seats empty between each other and anyone with temperature of 37.8C or higher will not be allowed to enter stadiums.

Substitute players will have to wear protective masks and no one would be permitted to attend the matches without masks.

