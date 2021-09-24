Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

ANKARA

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23.

The 17-year-old will stay at the club until 2027, and his release fee has been set at €400 million ($470 million), according to the press release.

Yukatel Kayserispor also confirmed the transfer on Twitter, saying Demir will put on the Barcelona jersey starting next season, according to the agreement and UEFA rules.

Demir, a Kayserispor youth team product, is an attacking midfielder but can also play as a winger. He is the youngest goal scorer in Turkish Super Lig history at 15 years, 9 months and 25 days.