Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

ANKARA
Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (AA Photo)

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will reiterate the need for the cessation of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the entire region, including a call for the international community to increase pressure on the Netanyahu government, at a summit he will attend in Baku on Oct. 15.

According to the sources, Fidan will participate in the seventh Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The summit, with the theme of “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” to be hosted by the term president Azerbaijan, will bring the leaders, senior officials from member states, observers and partners.

Fidan is expected to address the summit and hold bilateral meetings with some participants.

His main message is envisaged to underline the need for producing joint solutions based on the understanding of regional ownership and dialogue and mutual trust at a moment when the world is facing challenges stemming from global crises and geopolitical developments.

In this regard, he will bring the continued genocide by Israel in Gaza to the fore and explain how the Netanyahu government is expanding its occupation of Palestinian territories and restricting the flow of humanitarian aid, the sources noted.

They informed that Fidan would underline the urgency of giving an end to this grave situation, recalling once again that Israel is the most important hurdle in front of the establishment of permanent peace and stability.

The minister will reiterate the need for the international community to increase its pressure on Israel for permanent and just peace based on the two-state solution principle.

On the issues of the CICA agenda, Fidan will underline the importance of the Middle Corridor and the Development Road as two main connectivity projects that would strengthen cooperation and economic partnership of the members states.

In Asia, where effective multilateral organizations in the field of security are lacking, CICA stands as the sole platform bringing together 28 countries on a common ground for dialogue. The organization encompasses 90 percent of the Asian continent by land area and more than half of the world’s population.

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