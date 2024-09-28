Turkish firms showcase advanced tech at Azerbaijan's defense expo

55 Turkish defense contractors showcased a range of homegrown military technologies, including aircraft and sophisticated weapon systems at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) held in Baku. 

The event featured prominent Turkish defense companies such as Aselsan, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Baykar, Asfat, Ulak Communication, along with the Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB).

The expo hosted approximately 270 companies from 40 countries, including notable presences from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and Russia. Notably, the number of Turkish defense contractors present exceeded the number of participating countries.

Exhibits included the TAI Hürkuş combat aircraft unmanned trainer, Baykar’s Bayraktar Akıncı tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and the Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), all displayed in the garden area and drawing significant attention. Roketsan and Aselsan also presented products that captivated participants.

Roketsan highlighted its Smart Micro Munition family, including the MAM-L, MAM-T, and MAM-T IIR, designed to boost the combat capabilities of UCAVs, alongside the Teber and Lacin guidance kits.

Additionally, Roketsan displayed its air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missiles, the UAV-122 and UAV-230, the short-range anti-tank weapon Karaok, the laser-guided missile Cirit, and the medium-range anti-tank weapon systems Omtas.

Aselsan introduced its Herikks 600-T system, developed against mini and micro UAVs and other aerial vehicles, alongside the Kalkan-100G and Aura-100G radars.

For the first time internationally, Aselsan showcased its physical destruct system Şahin, equipped with 40-millimeter Atom ammunition, designed to intercept mini and micro UAVs based on data from the Ihtar anti-drone system.

Aselsan also unveiled its multi-band mobile communication vehicle, Tasmus, marking its international debut at the event in Azerbaijan.

