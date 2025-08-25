Turkish firms courted for Syria’s $400 billion rebuild

ISTANBUL
As Syria is striving to rebuild its infrastructure and strengthen its economy, Damascus will host the International Exhibition for the Reconstruction of Syria (EMAAR), welcoming participants from several countries, including Türkiye.

According to a dossier prepared for the occasion, 68 percent of Syria’s infrastructure was destroyed during the war years, while 40 percent of the population is in need of housing.

Around 10,000 schools were either fully or partially damaged, and the initial cost of the country’s reconstruction is estimated at $400 billion.

The event, which will take place at the Damascus International Fair Center from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, aims to bring together companies and investment opportunities.

Key themes will include clearing debris, transforming devastated areas into modern urban and investment zones, and launching major projects in infrastructure, energy, and industry.

A dossier shared with Turkish companies notes that Syria’s real estate market in the reconstruction phase is valued at $60 billion.

Three key sectors in the recovery plan are identified as construction and infrastructure; energy, including electricity and solar power; and industry, encompassing production lines, operations and exports.

The event will also promote long‑term investment partnerships in high‑potential sectors and enable direct communication between investors and institutions.

