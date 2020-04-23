Turkish firm to build field hospitals abroad

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish mobile hospital provider SDI Global LLC has won a 13.2 million ($14.25 million) tender for building a field hospital in Romania to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm will sign more agreements worth 61 million ($65.9 million) to build temporary hospitals in two EU countries and three Middle Eastern countries, Adnan Çolak, a board member of the firm, told Anadolu Agency on April 23.

The 250-bed facility in Romania, which will be built as per NATO standards, will have 103 intensive care beds, 143 semi-intensive care beds, five triage beds, five emergency beds, radiology room, laboratory and a surgery room.

"Unfortunately, existing hospital structures help the spread of the virus. Thanks to the technology we have developed, the environment will be free from all kinds of particles or viruses," Çolak said. The treatment process is faster and efficient, he added.



