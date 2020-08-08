Turkish firm enters world's leading cybersecurity list

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish tech firm Kron on Aug. 6 was listed as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, according to the latest report of a major international research and advisory company.

Kron is the first and only Turkish firm recognized as a leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions company on the list, published by U.S.-based firm Gartner, in the most recent Magic Quadrant for PAM.

The report, which is updated every two years, globally evaluates all companies in a field and selects leaders based on their level of technology, creativity and activities in the market. Kron was among 12 companies listed in the report.

Kron board chairman Lutfi Yenel said that as a Turkish technology company producing advanced technology software products, being among the world's first 12 PAM producers in the global arena was an indicator of effective research and development (R&D) activities, as well as "superior operational capabilities on a global scale and competitive product quality.

Yenel stressed that Gartner prepared its reports by determining which firms made a difference in competition and based on real data and over 500 impartial criteria, including customer satisfaction, product and marketing strategy

"Just as we have before, we'll continue to produce innovative and competitive software products with our effective R&D investment in the future," Yenel said.

PAM refers to a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that helps organizations secure, control, monitor and survey all human and non-human critical identities and activities.

Before recognized by the Gartner report, Kron was listed in reports of other leading research and advisory companies such as KuppingerCole and Forrester.

Founded in 2007, Kron specializes on the needs of businesses, especially telecommunications operators and large enterprises.