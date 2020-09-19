Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

  • September 19 2020 07:00:00

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

ISTANBUL
Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkey’s leading pharmaceutical company Abdi İbrahim on Sept. 18 said it has acquired 28.5 percent of the shares of Switzerland-based biotech company OM Pharma for 500 million Swiss francs ($530 million).

Becoming the Swiss company’s second largest shareholder will provide Abdi İbrahim access to world markets in Latin America, China and the United States, said a statement from the Turkish company.

“In the meantime, OM Pharma will have access to countries in the Middle East and North Africa with our partnership,” it said.

Abdi İbrahim has set aside 250 million francs ($265 million) for OM Pharma’s research and development activities for biotehcnological studies, it added.

As part of the deal, some chemical drugs in the portfolio of OM Pharma will be produced in Abdi İbrahim’s plant in Istanbul.

“The vital importance of domestic pharmaceutical industry has been better understood in the hard pandemic period the world and our country has been going through,” said Abdi İbrahim chair Nezih Barut.

“While we have been the Turkey market leader in the last 18 years, we’ve always aimed high. We are the first Turkish company making it to the top 100 pharmaceutical firms in the world,” he added.

pharmaceuticals,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

    Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

  2. More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

    More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

  3. Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

    Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 7,377 as daily cases increase by 1,771

  5. Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar

    Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar
Recommended
External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

New company launches shoot up in August

New company launches shoot up in August
Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO

Türkiye Sigorta to play pioneering, market-making role: CEO
End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert

End of Turkey’s long-term gas deals offer change: Expert
Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries

Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries
Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln

Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln
WORLD Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Sept. 18, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands.
ECONOMY Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkish firm Abdi İbrahim buys OM Pharma stakes

Turkey’s leading pharmaceutical company Abdi İbrahim on Sept. 18 said it has acquired 28.5 percent of the shares of Switzerland-based biotech company OM Pharma for 500 million Swiss francs ($530 million).
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.