Turkish financial system complies with int'l obligations: Ministry

ANKARA

The Turkish financial system operates in full compliance with international obligations, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said in a statement in response to allegations in a recent New York Times article.

The article by Jo Becker and Justin Scheck, which appeared in the U.S. newspaper on Dec. 16, contains misleading information and distorts the facts regarding Türkiye’s fight against terrorism financing, the statement said.

The New York Times article creates the impression that the publicly traded company in question had links to Hamas – with reference to an individual who used to own a minority share of the company and another individual who previously served as a professional manager in the same company, it added.

“The Turkish authorities have carefully reviewed the financial activities and status of all relevant real and legal persons to establish that there was no abuse of our nation’s financial system.”

Likewise, the absence of any significant outflow of financial assets refutes the claim that the company in question was linked to the Oct. 7 attack, the statement furthered.

Turkish officials have shared those findings with their U.S. counterparts, including Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson and his team, during their most recent visit to the capital Ankara, and received no evidence that challenges their findings, the ministry said.

Türkiye continues to work closely with the United States and other allies to combat terrorism financing, it added.

Monitored by several regulatory and supervisory authorities, including the Banking Regulation and Supervision Authority (BDDK), the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and the Financial Investigation Board (MASAK), the Turkish financial system operates in full compliance with national laws and international obligations, the ministry said.