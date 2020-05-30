Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

  May 30 2020

İSTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball player İnci Güçlü inked a two-year contract with Barcelona’s women's basketball team.

Güçlü's move was announced by her agency Tagar Sports Management on Friday.

''We are excited to announce that our young talent, @GucluInci, signed two year contract with Barcelona Women’s Basketball Team. Inci joins Barca CBS as the leading part of their new big project. We wish her the best of luck through her new journey,'' it said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old center was born in Turkey’s southern Adana province.

