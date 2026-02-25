Turkish F-16 jet crash in country's west kills pilot

Turkish F-16 jet crash in country's west kills pilot

BALIKESİR
Turkish F-16 jet crash in countrys west kills pilot

A Turkish Air Force F‑16 fighter jet crashed near a highway in western Türkiye early on Feb. 25, killing its pilot, officials and media reports have said.


Contact via radio and radar with the jet was lost after midnight, following its departure from the Balıkesir base, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The aircraft went down near a section of the Istanbul–İzmir highway, scattering debris across a wide area, daily Hürriyet reported. Security forces, firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

"Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team," the ministry said, offering condolences to the pilot's family.

In November, Türkiye suspended flights by its C-130 cargo planes after one crashed in neighboring Georgia while returning from Azerbaijan, killing all 20 people aboard.

The victims included crew members and military personnel involved in the maintenance of Turkish F-16 fighter jets deployed to Azerbaijan for Victory Day celebrations.

Other F-16s, manufactured by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin, have crashed in recent months.

In January, a Taiwanese F-16 crashed into the sea during a routine mission. Its pilot, who ejected offshore, was reported missing.

In Poland, an F-16 crashed in August while rehearsing for an air show, killing its pilot.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks
LATEST NEWS

  1. US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

    US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

  2. US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

    US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

  3. Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting

    Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting

  4. Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

    Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

  5. UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

    UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens
Recommended
Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting

Justice minister orders prosecutorial action against illegal betting
Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension

Ankara launches initiative to diffuse Afghanistan-Pakistan tension
Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety

Istanbul caps bus speeds to boost passenger safety
Iftar demand rises as restaurants hold prices steady

Iftar demand rises as restaurants hold prices steady
Russian, French embassies in Ankara trade barbs

Russian, French embassies in Ankara trade barbs
Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions

Türkiye says taking precautions amid Iran-US tensions
Öcalan to make a new statement for boosting terror-free Türkiye bid

Öcalan to make a new statement for boosting 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿