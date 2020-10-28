Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

  • October 28 2020 07:00:00

Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

BURSA
Turkish exporters ‘proving their success during pandemic era’

Turkish exporters have once again proven their success under extraordinary conditions, Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) Chair İsmail Gülle has said.

“With alternative models that we developed by working harder in the period that started with the pandemic, we once again showed the world how successful Turkish exporters are under extraordinary conditions,” Gülle said yesterday while speaking at the awards ceremony for the ninth Future of Automotive Design Competition.

“Last month, we realized the highest September exports, exceeding $16 billion,” he said.

“In this success, we cannot ignore the contribution of the automotive sector, which is among the sectors most affected by the pandemic, reaching the pre-pandemic export figures,” Gülle added.

Stating that it is important for young people to show interest in the automotive sector, Gülle said that within the scope of the competition, original and innovative projects that would increase the added value created by the sector would be realized.

“We want our exporters to add more value to their products with new designs and new ideas,” he said, adding that Turkish companies should invest more in R&D and innovation.

Turkey should be a country that does not only make use of technology but also designs and manufactures it,” Gülle added.

The TIM president also said that sustainability is a key factor in the industry, and it is paramount that the Turkish companies transform into companies that make quick decisions and do flawless work.

“We know that sustainable production infrastructure will gain more importance in the coming period,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands
Intl footwear expo begins in Antalya

Int'l footwear expo begins in Antalya
Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019

Turkey spends $4.7 bln on environmental protection in 2019
Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection

Turkish Central Bank ups year-end inflation projection
Economic confidence up in October

Economic confidence up in October
Tourism sector targets alternative markets

Tourism sector targets alternative markets
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.