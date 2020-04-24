Turkish entrepreneur gives virus responders free coffee

  • April 24 2020 10:11:45

Turkish entrepreneur gives virus responders free coffee

WASHINGTON
Turkish entrepreneur gives virus responders free coffee

A Turkish small business owner is giving free coffee to health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus in the U.S. state of Virginia.

East West Coffee Wine, which has been opened in Arlington County since 2017, says it is now time to give back to those "who are tirelessly working to protect us".

Mehmet Osman Coşkun contacted Rosslyn Business Improvement District to extend support to health workers earlier this month and rushed coffee to the Virginia Hospital Center.

Coşkun has given coffee three times a week since April 9 to hospital staff and said he will continue the act of charity for the length of the crisis.

"Like most of the businesses going to aid of the health workers, I want to do my part to show my gratitude amid this uncertain time," he told Anadolu Agency on April 23. 

Coşkun, 35, originally from Konya province in central Turkey and a US resident since 2000, feels joy to see first responders believe the community is behind them.

"And it is hard not to feel happy when you make someone smile," said Coşkun.

The Turkish entrepreneur is also giving free coffee to the police and fire departments in Arlington.

"During such a massive fight, the East West Coffee Wine wants to contribute to these efforts toward the end to win the battle," he said. "Until this pandemic is over, we will continue to provide free coffee to the health care workers and first responders."

In Virginia, there are nearly 11,000 coronavirus cases and 372 deaths.

Arlington recorded 686 cases and 24 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,491 with 101,790 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus
Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

Trump signs order suspending immigration into US

COVID-19 vaccine must be available for all: Merkel

COVID-19 vaccine must be available for all: Merkel
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.6 mln
Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 2.5 mln
World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief

World on brink of hunger pandemic: WFP chief
WORLD Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight virus

The White House on April 23 pitched ``emerging'' research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the threat of the coronavirus as President Donald Trump encourages states to move to reopen their economies.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Confidence in Turkey’s services, retail trade and construction sectors deteriorated on a monthly basis in April amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data released on April 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 