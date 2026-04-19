Turkish economy to emerge stronger from challenging period: Şimşek

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that during the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, he underscored in all his engagements that the Turkish economy would emerge stronger from the current challenging period thanks to its resilient economy, strategic location and strong growth potential.

In a post on his X account, Şimşek stated that he held “intensive and productive meetings” on the sidelines of the IMF–World Bank meetings.

Şimşek stated that Türkiye’s economic outlook was presented to upwards of a thousand investors at events organized by various investment banks and institutions. Alongside the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSİAD), the minister also met with representatives from the real sector.

The diplomatic push included high-level talks with the presidents of the World Bank, the World Trade Organization, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Asian Development Bank. Furthermore, Şimşek held discussions with international credit rating agencies and conducted bilateral meetings with finance ministers from numerous countries.

“Throughout all our engagements, we emphasized that Türkiye will overcome this challenging period by growing stronger, thanks to its robust and resilient economy, strategic location and high potential,” Şimşek said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a panel organized within the framework of the IMF–World Bank meetings, Şimşek underlined Türkiye’s unique geopolitical and economic position.

“Our ties with Europe and the West are strong, and at the same time we actively engage with the rest of the world,” he said. “This dual position makes Türkiye a natural risk‑mitigation and production diversification platform for its region.”

Şimşek acknowledged the difficulties facing the global economy but stressed Türkiye’s long‑term perspective. “Yes, the global economy is currently facing serious challenges, but we are looking beyond the short term and believe there will be many opportunities ahead for us,” he said.