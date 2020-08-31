Turkish economy narrows 9.9 pct in Q2

  • August 31 2020 10:29:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's economy contracted 9.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 31.

Gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices amounted to 1.04 trillion Turkish liras ($153.18 billion) in the April-June period, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

During the second quarter of the year, several economies - including Turkey - faced economic difficulties due to the measures to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns and travel restrictions.

"Seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP with chain linked volume index decreased by 11 percent compared with previous quarter," the institute said.

A group of 17 economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on Aug. 27 had projected the Turkish economy to narrow 11 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of this year.

Economists' forecasts hovered between minus 7 percent and minus 15 percent.

The economists also predicted that Turkey's annual GDP in 2020 would contract 1.8 percent on average.

The country's GDP expanded 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, and 0.9 percent in 2019.

Before the onset of the novel coronavirus crisis, the economy was expected to grow 5 percent in 2020 as laid out in the country's new economic program announced last September.

 

