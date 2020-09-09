Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

  • September 09 2020 13:53:54

Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

ISTANBUL
Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkey’s growth rate will be significantly above 5 percent in 2021 if there will not be another major wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.

“All of the leading indicators indicate that the worst is behind and the recovery in the economy is uninterruptedly gaining pace in the third quarter,” Albayrak told Bloomberg, adding that he expects the recovery in the second half to be V-shaped.

The measures the government has taken and the packages announced rapidly and decisively were among factors that have supported this process, he noted.

Economic activity will gradually and continuously return to its normal course, and Turkey will end 2020 by positively decoupling from the world, the minister said.

“With help from our currency’s competitive level, the new economic model we have built to boost exports and tourism income and decrease imports will support our growth. We are resolved to make 2021 a year that will bring us closer to our potential through an inclusive and sustainable structure.”

Albayrak stressed that Turkey’s strong and entrenched health care system has qualities to alleviate the adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

He reminded that the Turkish economy grew 4.4 percent in the first quarter, yet shrank a less-than-forecast 9.9 percent in the second quarter of 2020, but added that in this period, Turkey was among the countries that contracted the least among the G-20, the OECD and the European Union countries.

The minister also said the Central Bank’s recent policy through its liquidity tools will also be effective in curbing inflation, and that inflation will return to a path of deceleration in the upcoming period.

[HH] ‘More good news on natural gas’

The recent find of 320 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in the Tuna-1 field in the Black Sea is a terrific discovery and in the coming period, Turkey will quickly complete new seismic and drilling activities in the region, Albayrak said.

“The water is 2,100 meters deep. We drilled 3,500 meters below the seabed and discovered 320 bcm of gas in two layers. We will go 1,000 meters deeper than the discovery point.”

More good news may come soon, the minister said.

This basin has serious potential and the Sakarya block as a whole is an area Turkey will focus on in the upcoming months and year, according to Albayrak.

Asked when the production will begin in the Tuna-1 field, the minister said: “We are drafting our production plans so we can feed the first gas into the grid by 2023.”

“We aim to reach plateau-level production in the following few years. With production at those levels, our target is to meet 30 percent of our current consumption,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

    Turkey-Greece military delegation talks delayed

  3. Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa

    Turkey’s top diplomat to visit three former French colonies in Africa

  4. Parents to decide if children will attend in-class education

    Parents to decide if children will attend in-class education

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761
Recommended
Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries
Turkey may host 15 million tourists this year, says minister

Turkey may host 15 million tourists this year, says minister
Turkeys furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey's furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln
SpaceX to launch Turkish satellite by year-end

SpaceX to launch Turkish satellite by year-end

Export climate continues to improve in August

Export climate continues to improve in August
Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well
WORLD India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

ECONOMY Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkish economy may grow above 5 percent in 2021, says Finance Minister Albayrak

Turkey’s growth rate will be significantly above 5 percent in 2021 if there will not be another major wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has said.
SPORTS Misli.com becomes official sponsor of TFF leagues

Misli.com becomes official sponsor of TFF leagues

Turkey’s fastest-growing betting site misli.com has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Sept. 9, as the online platform will be the official sponsor of the Second and Third Leagues of the country.