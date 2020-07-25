Turkish duo enjoy free and economical life with their caravans

  July 25 2020

NEW YORK
Two Turkish men living in caravans in the center of New York say they’re living a free and inexpensive life full of adventure.

Living in their own caravans on a street in New York, Gürkan Karakay and Özgür Tokgöz enjoy freedom thanks to their flexible lifestyle.

Karakaya, a 29-year-old who moved to the United States four years ago, renovated his caravan and turned it into a home similar to a tiny apartment. The man’s car has a kitchen, stove, refrigerator, relaxation area and bathroom. Karakaya, who is an Uber driver in the city, said some of his friends later joined him by also buying caravans, meaning three friends from Turkey now live in separate caravans on the same street in Queens.

Karakaya’s monthly costs only run around $200, including generator fuel and insurance for the caravan. By contrast, the average monthly rent for an apartment in the surrounding Queens area is $2,000.

The two, who have gone on vacation together with their caravans, have visited many points in the country so far, but their next goal is to go to California and reach the Pacific Ocean.

The pair said that thanks to their caravans, they have survived the COVID-19 process both economically and spiritually well.

