Turkish driver to make debut on F2 circuits

ISTANBUL

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı announced on Jan. 12 that he would be racing for the Formula 2 Championship in the upcoming 2022 season.

The 23-year-old driver will appear on the Charouz Racing System team and will put his stamp on history as the first Turkish Formula 2 driver.

“I’m really happy to join Charouz Racing System for the FIA Formula 2 2022 season,” said Bölükbaşı during an announcement ceremony.

“I worked so hard to get an opportunity like this, and first of all, I want to thank Charouz for putting their trust in me. I’ll do my very best to honor it,” he added.

Born in 1998, Bölükbaşı started his racing career in motocross at the age of 5 before moving onto karting.

He first tasted the F2 machinery at the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort Racing, making the step up from Euroformula Open.

After joining 10 races in the season, the driver won his first race in Euroformula at Hungary before taking part in seven more podiums, including a second win, to finish fifth overall.

Bölükbaşı also raced in the 2021 Asian Formula 3 Championship, finishing ninth in the 15-race season.

Besides his single-seater experience, Bölükbaşı had also previously competed in the GT4 European Series, finishing second in 2020.