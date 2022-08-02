Turkish drillship hits headlines in Greek media

  • August 02 2022 07:00:00

Turkish drillship hits headlines in Greek media

ISTANBUL
Turkish drillship hits headlines in Greek media

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdülhamid Han, has grabbed headlines all over Greek media after setting sail, with them calling the move: “The government has put the army on guard.”

The Greek army and Athens were on alert following Abdülhamid Han set sail and anchored between Turkish Cypriot and Taşucu Port in the southern province of Mersin on July 31, according to the Greek media.

“The Athenian government is preparing for any eventuality,” CNN Greece said, while the Greek daily Ta Nea headlined the drillship as “Türkiye’s dangerous mistakes.”

On the other hand, another Greek daily, Kathimerini, claimed that Ankara plays politics with the drillship’s sailing.

Underlining that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan himself will announce the drilling vessel’s destination, the daily said, “But it is no secret the ship will drill for oil and natural gas reserves north of Cyprus.”

The seventh-generation ship has a tower height of 112 meters and is 239 meters long and 42 meters wide, with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters. It can accommodate up to 200 crew.

Abdülhamid Han is one of the five drillships in the world equipped with new generation advanced technology, according to officials.

Türkiye uses drillships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

abdulhamit han,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

    Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

  2. Rare 16th century book stolen at Frankfurt fair

    Rare 16th century book stolen at Frankfurt fair

  3. Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

    Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

  4. Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

    Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

  5. First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

    First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port
Recommended
Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar
Ukrainian grain exports deal diplomatic success: Erdoğan

Ukrainian grain exports deal diplomatic success: Erdoğan
Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port
Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: FM

Germany must be impartial in disputes with Greece: FM
WORLD World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
ECONOMY Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Domestically produced electric vehicle Togg will hit the roads in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023 and will be introduced to the European markets some 18 months later following that, says Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.