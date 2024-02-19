Turkish defense firms ink $10 billion in deals last year

ANTALYA

Turkish defense companies signed agreements worth a total of $10.2 billion abroad last year, Haluk Görgün, the head of the Defense Industry Agency (SSB) has said.

The Turkish defense industry has exported 230 products to 185 countries over the past 10 years, Görgün told a conference organized at the southern province of Antalya.

The industry’s exports stood at only $248 million in 2002, steadily climbing up to $4.36 billion in 2022, he noted.

“Last year, exports increased by 27 percent from the previous year to a record $5.5 billion,” Görgün added.

The Turkish defense companies, which produce unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, land vehicles, weapons and ammunition, missile systems, electronic systems and radar systems, signed deals worth more than $10 billion in 2023, said Görgün.

He stressed that four Turkish companies, namely Aselsan, Baykar, TUSAŞ and Roketsan made it to SIPRI’s top 100 defense companies list last year, saying that this showed the achievement the Turkish defense sector has made.

“In a world where conventional crises increase defense expenditures, we are among a handful of countries that can meet the increasing demand, especially in Europe, with high technology, quality, affordable costs and speed,” Görgün commented.

NATO member countries’ commitment to allocate 2 percent of GDP to defense spending offers huge opportunities, he added.

Görgün called on Turkish defense firms to set high targets for participating in NATO tenders.

“Our companies should attach great importance to both NATO's long-term development programs and existing procurement tenders,” he said.