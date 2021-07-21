Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  • July 21 2021 09:31:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish defense firm on July 20 released images of its conceptual design for an unmanned combat aircraft system.

The images were released by the company, Baykar, on the first day in Turkey of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of the Sacrifice.

"We wish our nation and the entire Islamic world a healthy and happy Eid al-Adha," the manufacturer said on Twitter.

Baykar, established in 1984, produces armed and non-armed drones, control systems, simulators, and avionics systems.

