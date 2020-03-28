Turkish Cyprus to tackle virus with Ankara's support

LEFKOŞA

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in cooperation with Turkey, will overcome the coronavirus outbreak and economic troubles it brings, said country’s prime minister on March 27.

“We will overcome this coronavirus outbreak and the economic difficulties that it brings acting in solidarity and cooperation with the homeland Turkey," Ersin Tatar said, according to a statement of the Press and Public Relations Directorate of the Prime Ministry.

Tatar also underlined that with creating additional economic resources they will provide support for everyone.

“Let's give our priority to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak. The day is truly a day of unity and solidarity,” he added.

The TRNC announced on March 25 the economic measure package named "The First Economic Measures and Support Package for Social Solidarity" due to the outbreak.

While the TRNC reported a total of 61 cases of COVID-19, three of them were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus.

A curfew was declared in 15 villages in Karpaz from 2 p.m. (1100GMT) due to the outbreak.

Turkish Cyprus also confirmed the first death in the country due to the coronavirus on March 28.

A 67-year-old German male patient succumbed to the virus in Lefkoşa, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The patient suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension.