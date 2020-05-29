Turkish Cyprus reports no new COVID-19 cases for 41 days

  • May 29 2020 09:26:00

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
No new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) over the last 41 days, the country’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs said on May 28. 

“#Day41 #NoNewCase #Covid-freeNorthCyrpus,” Kudret Özersay said on Twitter.

The last positive case was confirmed on April 17.

The first case in the TRNC was confirmed on March 10 when a German tourist was diagnosed with the virus, with 108 cases since reported in the country and four deaths.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

