Turkish Cyprus reports no new cases of COVID-19 in week

  • April 25 2020 10:49:00

LEFKOŞA
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on April 24 reported that no new cases of the coronavirus had been observed over the past week.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said 2,868 tests had been conducted during the past a week, with none testing positive.

Pilli said 546 people had been tested on Friday alone and that the last positive case was confirmed on April 17.

The virus was first seen in the TRNC in a German tourist on March 10, with 108 cases since reported in the country, with four losing their lives.  A total of 8,423 people have been tested.

The Greek Cypriot Administration announced nine new cases of COVID-19, with one person dying of the virus.

The total number of cases has risen to 804, while the total number of deaths is at 14.

 

