Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

NICOSIA

Turkish Cyprus is marking the 52nd anniversary of Türkiye’s 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20, with ceremonies emphasizing the Turkish Cypriot community’s political equality and security.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is representing Türkiye at the events. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and senior Turkish military commanders are also on the island for the commemorations.

In an address broadcast ahead of the ceremonies, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said his community would not relinquish its rights or accept minority status in any settlement.

“Our people’s demand is clear: They will not give up their rights, equality or security on this island under any circumstances,” he said.

“They will not accept minority status.”

Erhürman said Turkish Cypriots wanted a settlement and an end to their international isolation, adding that the process was being pursued in full consultation and coordination with Türkiye.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, meanwhile, said the operation had secured the Turkish Cypriot community’s survival.

He reiterated the government’s support for a settlement based on two sovereign states and Türkiye’s guarantor role.

The anniversary program includes wreath-laying ceremonies and a parade in Nicosia. Turkish naval vessels will be opened to visitors in Kyrenia, where the Turkish Air Force aerobatic team SOLOTÜRK is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Türkiye launched the 1974 Peace Operation following a coup backed by the military junta in Greece that sought to unite Cyprus with Greece.

Ankara carried the operation to restore constitutional order and protect the Turkish Cypriot community after years of intercommunal violence.