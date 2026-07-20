Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

NICOSIA
Turkish Cyprus marks 52 years since peace operation

Turkish Cyprus is marking the 52nd anniversary of Türkiye’s 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation on July 20, with ceremonies emphasizing the Turkish Cypriot community’s political equality and security.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz is representing Türkiye at the events. Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and senior Turkish military commanders are also on the island for the commemorations.

In an address broadcast ahead of the ceremonies, Turkish Cypriot President Tufan Erhürman said his community would not relinquish its rights or accept minority status in any settlement.

“Our people’s demand is clear: They will not give up their rights, equality or security on this island under any circumstances,” he said.

“They will not accept minority status.”

Erhürman said Turkish Cypriots wanted a settlement and an end to their international isolation, adding that the process was being pursued in full consultation and coordination with Türkiye.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, meanwhile, said the operation had secured the Turkish Cypriot community’s survival.

He reiterated the government’s support for a settlement based on two sovereign states and Türkiye’s guarantor role.

The anniversary program includes wreath-laying ceremonies and a parade in Nicosia. Turkish naval vessels will be opened to visitors in Kyrenia, where the Turkish Air Force aerobatic team SOLOTÜRK is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m.

Türkiye launched the 1974 Peace Operation following a coup backed by the military junta in Greece that sought to unite Cyprus with Greece.

Ankara carried the operation to restore constitutional order and protect the Turkish Cypriot community after years of intercommunal violence.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

    Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

  2. Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

    Burnham becomes new UK PM after meeting king

  3. DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

    DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

  4. 52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

    52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

  5. İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe

    İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe
Recommended
DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks

DEM Party MPs meet Öcalan after Ankara talks
52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation

52 years since Peace Operation: Turkish Cyprus renews call to end isolation
İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe

İzmit mayor, senior officials detained as CHP-run district hit by probe
Erdoğan: Türkiye won’t leave Turkish Cypriots alone

Erdoğan: Türkiye won’t leave Turkish Cypriots alone
Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims

Venezuela honors Turk for saving 38 quake victims
Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas

Streaming sites face 2 pct tax to save cinemas
Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined

Overpriced Bodrum ice cream fined
WORLD Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya as group’s new leader

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced on July 20 that it elected Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s lead negotiator in indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, as the new head of its political bureau.
ECONOMY Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Şimşek vows to maintain fiscal discipline, stay on disinflation path

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has stated the government would maintain fiscal discipline and continue implementing policies aimed at supporting the disinflation process, underscoring the role of budget discipline in achieving price stability.
SPORTS Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Messi denied dream farewell as abject Argentina lose World Cup final

Lionel Messi could have ended all debate over who is the greatest player of all time by winning another World Cup with Argentina on July 19, but he was left in tears following Spain's 1-0 win.
﻿