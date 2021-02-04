Turkish Cyprus extends nationwide lockdown till Feb 11

  • February 04 2021 09:12:40

Turkish Cyprus extends nationwide lockdown till Feb 11

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) extended nationwide lockdown until Feb. 11 to curtail the spread of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 3. 

In a statement, the ministry said the nationwide lockdown comes in response to the increasing COVID-19 cases, after the ministry decided to implement the additional COVID-19 measures taken by the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases.

Pharmacies, gas stations, bakeries, butchers, and supermarkets are exempt from restrictions from 06.00 a.m. to 07.00 p.m.

Also, the entries and exits among the districts are halted.

Face-to-face lectures were moved to online education in public and private schools, including all pre-school, primary, and secondary schools until Feb. 17.

Only those who are TRNC citizens and holding permanent residents in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, and South Africa will be allowed to enter the country, provided that they remain in quarantine for 14 days.

In addition, first degree relatives are allowed to attend the funerals, while those who are residing in TRNC and working in Southern Greek Cyprus will be subject to quarantine after entering the country.

The decisions will be re-evaluated by the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases on Feb. 9.

Turkish Cyprus,

