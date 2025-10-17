Turkish Cypriots head to polls in crucial presidential election

NICOSIA

Thousands of Turkish Cypriots will head to the polls on Oct. 19 to cast their votes in the first round of an election to choose their next president, drawing widespread attention to the Eastern Mediterranean island.

Eight candidates will contest the election on the ethnically divided island.

Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is running as an independent, while the main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP) leader Tufan Erhürman. Hüseyin Gürlek, Mehmet Hasgüler, Arif Salih Kırdağ, Ahmet Boran and İbrahim Yazıcı are also running as independents. Osman Zorba is standing as the candidate of the Cyprus Socialist Party.

While Tatar and Erhürman are the frontrunners, their divergent visions for the island’s future have elevated the stakes of the election.

Tatar advocates a two-state solution envisioning two sovereign states, one for Greek Cypriots in the south and one for Turkish Cypriots in the north, recognized as equal and independent in the international arena – a model that is also backed by Ankara.

Erhürman, in contrast, supports a federal solution, which would also garner support from Greek Cypriots.

Accordingly, the election is being viewed, in Tatar’s own words, as “a referendum on the two-state solution versus federation.”

“The two-state solution will secure my election, ensure stability, and, in alignment with Türkiye, create the right foundation for economic stability and development. Therefore, I call on every citizen to go to the polls and express the public will through a high voter turnout,” Tatar stated.

Erhürman, on the other hand, argues that a two-state solution is not a realistic formula and would merely perpetuate the hardships endured by Turkish Cypriots. He sees a federal framework as the solution for Cyprus’ future.

The Oct. 19 election also carries the weight of a confidence vote for the coalition government backing Tatar. Should the opposition prevail and Tatar lose, early elections could be called.

Erhürman, particularly seen as an alternative by those frustrated with economic difficulties and isolation, could, if elected, increase the likelihood of Turkish Cyprus returning to the negotiation table under a federation-based solution.

With over 218,000 registered voters, the Turkish Cypriot president is elected by popular vote every five years, with no term limits.

A candidate who secures over 50 percent of the vote in the first round is elected president. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the two candidates with the highest vote counts advance to a runoff held seven days later, with the highest-voted candidate then assuming the presidency.