Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

ANKARA
Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

The Turkish corvette TCG Kınalıada has arrived in Japan as part of its expedition to the Far East, retracing the route of the ill-fated frigate Ertuğrul, which sank en route from Japan in 1890.

The voyage also marks the centennial milestone of diplomatic ties between Türkiye and Japan.

The arrival was announced by a Defense Ministry post on June 8.

Before its arrival in the Japanese city of Kushimoto, TCG Kınalıada conducted transit training with the frigate Roks Kang Gam Chan of the South Korean Naval Forces.
The TCG Kınalıada will have port calls in 24 destinations across 20 countries during its four-and-a-half-month odyssey, commencing from the western city of İzmir's Foça district on April 8 and concluding on Aug. 19. The journey will pay homage to the legacy of the Ertuğrul, which foundered in a storm after visiting Japan 134 years ago.

The itinerary of the TCG Kınalıada includes visits to key ports such as Djibouti, Somalia, Maldives, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China and South Korea before reaching Japan, as well as stops in the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Jordan.

Commissioned in 2019, the TCG Kınalıada is the latest addition to Türkiye's naval arsenal under the national warship initiative, the MİLGEM project, boasting features including the domestically developed Atmaca missile system by Roketsan.

Tragically, the Ertuğrul's voyage ended in disaster, killing of 540 sailors with only 69 survivors. The Kushimoto town in Japan bears witness to this tragedy with a monument erected in memory of the fallen, a site that continues to host commemorative ceremonies to this day.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation
Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices
FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp
Lush purple fields attract visitors

Lush purple fields attract visitors
Türkiyes second astronaut completes suborbital mission

Türkiye's second astronaut completes suborbital mission
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿