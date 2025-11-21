Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Türkiye’s e-commerce spending per capita reached $276.7, close to the global figure of $301 as of November, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

The Trade Ministry released a guide for e-export markets and customs practices in 25 countries, providing Turkish exporters with road maps for potential markets.

The guide provides essential information about the e-commerce regulations, marketplaces, express delivery companies, payment service providers and customs clearance procedures.

The ratio of e-commerce shoppers to the world population stands at 40.5 percent as of November, while e-commerce products make up 17.9 percent of total retail sales, according to the report.

Türkiye’s ratio of online shoppers to population was 29.3 percent, while e-commerce made up 7 percent of the country’s total retail sales.

The U.S. boasted the highest ratio of online shoppers to population at 84.5 percent, followed by the U.K. with 81.5 percent and China with 78.8 percent.

China had the highest share of e-commerce in total retail sales, reaching 27.8 percent, followed by the U.S. and the U.K. at 26.7 percent each, while the lowest rates were seen in Nigeria and Egypt, with 1.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

The U.S.’ e-commerce spending per capita totaled $992.5, followed by Canada with $513.7, South Korea with $479.4 and Japan with $477.5.

Meanwhile, India had the lowest per capita e-commerce spending with $31.7, and Nigeria’s rate reached $48.5.

