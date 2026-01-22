Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January

Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January

ISTANBUL
Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January

Consumer confidence in Türkiye ticked up in January, but business morale declined this month, separate official data showed on Jan. 22.

The consumer confidence index rose 0.3 percent from the previous month to 83.7 points, the data revealed.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the index increased by 0.2 points month-on-month, reversing December's decline, when consumer confidence had fallen by 1.5 points to 85.5.

The sub-index measuring households’ current financial situation rose 0.4 percent in January compared with the previous month, while expectations for household financial conditions over the next 12 months declined by 2.3 percent.

Expectations for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, expectations for the general economic situation over the next year climbed 4.3 percent in January.

The consumer confidence index exhibits value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Meanwhile, a Central Bank survey showed on Jan. 22 that the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index fell by 0.7 points in January 2026, compared with the previous month, standing at 103.

A breakdown of the survey indicators that make up the index showed mixed dynamics. Positive contributions came from assessments of fixed capital investment expenditures, total orders over the past three months, overall business outlook, current inventories of finished goods and employment expectations for the next three months.

Conversely, evaluations regarding export orders for the coming three months, production volume expectations and current total orders exerted downward pressure on the index.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 37 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 37 percent
Domestic tourism spending surges 35 percent in third quarter of 2025

Domestic tourism spending surges 35 percent in third quarter of 2025
Capacity utilization in manufacturing at 74.4 percent

Capacity utilization in manufacturing at 74.4 percent
Nvidia boss sees trillions in AI spending ahead

Nvidia boss sees 'trillions' in AI spending ahead
Japan records 5th straight yearly trade deficit

Japan records 5th straight yearly trade deficit
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿