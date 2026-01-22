Turkish consumer confidence up, but business confidence falls in January

ISTANBUL

Consumer confidence in Türkiye ticked up in January, but business morale declined this month, separate official data showed on Jan. 22.

The consumer confidence index rose 0.3 percent from the previous month to 83.7 points, the data revealed.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the index increased by 0.2 points month-on-month, reversing December's decline, when consumer confidence had fallen by 1.5 points to 85.5.

The sub-index measuring households’ current financial situation rose 0.4 percent in January compared with the previous month, while expectations for household financial conditions over the next 12 months declined by 2.3 percent.

Expectations for spending on durable goods over the next 12 months dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, expectations for the general economic situation over the next year climbed 4.3 percent in January.

The consumer confidence index exhibits value between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

Meanwhile, a Central Bank survey showed on Jan. 22 that the seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index fell by 0.7 points in January 2026, compared with the previous month, standing at 103.

A breakdown of the survey indicators that make up the index showed mixed dynamics. Positive contributions came from assessments of fixed capital investment expenditures, total orders over the past three months, overall business outlook, current inventories of finished goods and employment expectations for the next three months.

Conversely, evaluations regarding export orders for the coming three months, production volume expectations and current total orders exerted downward pressure on the index.