Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

  • October 13 2020 09:52:00

Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

MOGADISHU-Anadolu Agency
Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

A Turkish company has signed a 14-year contract in Somalia to operate and rehabilitate the port of its capital city, Mogadishu, local media reported on Oct. 12.

"Turkish ports operator Albayrak and the federal government of Somalia have signed an agreement that grants the company a new 14-year concession to manage the Port of Mogadishu," said Somalia National Television.

The inking of the deal came after days of discussions between the Albayrak Group and the Somali government on revenue sharing, among other key issues surrounding the deal.

Ports and Marine Transport Minister Mariam Aweys Jama told reporters that the company would help in rehabilitation and investment to upgrade the port's facilities amid increasing trade through the key entryway into the Horn of Africa.

Somalia has benefited from aid in various sectors - mostly development and social projects - via the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Turkey has also constructed the Somalia Mogadishu Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital and rebuilt the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

    Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

  2. Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey

    Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey

  3. Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

    Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

  4. Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history

    Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history

  5. Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

    Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks
Recommended
Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic

Turkish auto sector’s workforce grows despite virus pandemic
Auto production down 19 pct in January-September

Auto production down 19 pct in January-September
Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August

Current account balance sees $4.6 bln gap in August
Unemployment rate stands at 13.4 pct in July

Unemployment rate stands at 13.4 pct in July
TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off

TurkStream marks fourth anniversary of first sign-off
Turkeys daily power consumption down 4.8 pct on Oct 10

Turkey's daily power consumption down 4.8 pct on Oct 10
WORLD Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide.
ECONOMY Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

Turkish company to manage Port of Mogadishu

A Turkish company has signed a 14-year contract in Somalia to operate and rehabilitate the port of its capital city, Mogadishu, local media reported on Oct. 12.
SPORTS Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

A 45-year-old Turkish woman, Sema Kobayashi, who had been beaten and thrown out of her house by her Japanese husband, Ataru Kobayashi, has now been living in a women’s shelter in Japan and waiting for the divorce and parental control trials.