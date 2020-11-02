Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

  • November 02 2020 10:45:00

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

The bank will also suspend overnight repo transactions via the quotation method against Turkish Lira-denominated lease certificate in the scope of Open Market Operations.

According to a statement from the bank on Nov. 2, the decisions will be effective from Nov. 3.

"In pursuit of the price stability and the financial stability objectives, all necessary instruments within the framework of monetary policy and liquidity management will continue to be used decisively," the statement read.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

    Destroyed buildings in İzmir not earthquake resistant, reports show

  2. Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

    Two children rescued from rubble days after İzmir quake

  3. Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

    Striking blue moon images from across Turkey

  4. Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

    Turkish health minister urges public to reduce contacts

  5. Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors

    Quake death toll rises to 83 in İzmir as rescuers race to find survivors
Recommended
Turkey’s safety certificate program helps int’l holiday firm stay afloat

Turkey’s safety certificate program helps int’l holiday firm stay afloat
OECD plans to open center in Istanbul soon

OECD plans to open center in Istanbul soon
Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week

Turkey’s export, PMI, inflation figures to be released this week
Turkey plans to drill 40 wells in Black Sea

Turkey plans to drill 40 wells in Black Sea
Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on Nov 3

Algerian LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on Nov 3
Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months

Turkish Treasury to repay $10.7 bln debt in next 3 months
WORLD Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan downs another Armenian SU-25 fighter jet

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry on Nov. 2, the third Su-25 to be downed in the last four days.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

Turkish Central Bank to cut to zero borrowing limits of lenders

As part of tightening steps taken under liquidity management, the Turkish Central Bank will reduce to zero borrowing limits of lenders at the Interbank Money Market.

SPORTS Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Nov. 1. 