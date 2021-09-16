Turkish Central Bank signs agreement for digital currency

  • September 16 2021 09:06:07

Turkish Central Bank signs agreement for digital currency

ANKARA
Turkish Central Bank signs agreement for digital currency

The Turkish Central Bank signed an agreement with defense and technology firms Aselsan and Havelsan, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) for the research, development and testing processes of potential digital Turkish lira.

In a statement on Sept. 15, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said it "continues to research the potential benefits of introducing a digital Turkish lira to complement the existing payments infrastructure."

As part of the memorandum of understanding, Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform was established, according to the statement.

"In the light of the findings of the first phase, which involves preliminary testing of strategic and critical technologies related to the project, the plan is to expand the platform with the involvement of new participants," it said.

For the first phase, the bank will create a prototype of Digital Turkish Lira Network and conduct limited tests with technology stakeholders.

"Based on the results of those tests, the CBRT will unveil advanced phases of the pilot study that will reflect a broader participation.

"The CBRT also plans to carry out tests that may diversify the coverage of the Digital Turkish Lira R&D Project into areas such as blockchain technology, the use of distributed ledgers in payment systems, and integration with instant payment systems," it said.

With the first phase results expected in 2022, there is no final decision yet for issuing digital Turkish lira, the bank noted.

Economy, digital currency,

WORLD Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

    Turkey extends security wall along Iran border: Interior minister

  2. Roman-era sewage system discovered in western Turkey

    Roman-era sewage system discovered in western Turkey

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Japanese adventurer on world tour stabbed in Turkey’s east

    Japanese adventurer on world tour stabbed in Turkey’s east
Recommended
Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners
Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water

Turkey to modernize irrigation system, farming to save water
Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios

Turkish Central Bank raises reserve requirement ratios
Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase

Officials looking into scheme to curb excessive rent increase
First renewable energy exporters association to be opened in İzmir

First renewable energy exporters' association to be opened in İzmir
Antalya welcomes over 6 million tourists

Antalya welcomes over 6 million tourists
WORLD Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Viola player Bahar was practising at her music college in the Afghan capital, when news broke that the Taliban had reached the city.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank signs agreement for digital currency

Turkish Central Bank signs agreement for digital currency

The Turkish Central Bank signed an agreement with defense and technology firms Aselsan and Havelsan, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) for the research, development and testing processes of potential digital Turkish lira.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Two Istanbul rivals start their Europa League campaigns on Sept. 16 when Galatasaray hosts Italy’s Lazio in a Group E match and Fenerbahçe visits Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D.