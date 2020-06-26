Turkish Central Bank reserves reach $90.9 bln in May

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Central Bank on June 26 announced its official reserves totaled $90.9 billion as of the end of May.

Total reserve assets soared 5.3% this May, versus $86.3 billion in April, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves- in convertible foreign currencies  totaled some $52.8 billion, up 5.4% on a monthly basis.

In May, the bank's gold reserves  including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped- also rose 5.4% over the previous month to $36.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the bank’s official reserves fell slightly 1.3% year-on-year, down from $95.6 billion at the end of May 2019.

In December 2013, its total reserves hit their all-time peak at nearly $136 billion, including some $21 billion in gold reserves.