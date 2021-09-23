Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct

  • September 23 2021 14:36:00

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rate to 18 pct

Turkey's Central Bank on Sept. 23 lowered its one-week repo rate – also known as the policy rate – by 100 basis points to 18 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee at its ninth meeting this year evaluated core inflation and supply shocks which can be affected by monetary policy, and decided to revise the bank's monetary policy stance.

"Accordingly it is judged that a revision in monetary policy stance is needed and the policy rate was decided to be reduced," the bank announced.

It has kept the policy rate steady for the previous five meetings since incumbent governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu was appointed.

Addressing the normalization in demand composition globally, the bank said the increasing global inflation would be mostly temporary.

"Accordingly, central banks in advanced economies continue their supportive monetary stances and asset purchase programs."

The current tight monetary policy and strong external demand affected the current account balance positively, the bank said, adding: "The current account is expected to post a surplus in the rest of the year due to the strong upward trend in exports, and the strong progress in the vaccination program stimulating tourism activities."

According to an Anadolu Agency survey last week, 18 economists expected no change in one-week repo rate while two economists' forecast was a decline of 100 basis points.

At the beginning of this year the policy rate was 17 percent, and in March the bank raised the rate to 19 percent.

Turkey's annual inflation rate stood at 19.25 percent in July, according to latest data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

interest rate,

ECONOMY Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

    Istanbul on cold weather alert as rainfall takes hold

  2. Man stuck in historic cannon rescued by firefighters

    Man stuck in historic cannon rescued by firefighters

  3. Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

    Health minister urges social distancing as cases rise

  4. Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

    Defense Ministry denies reports that 5 generals resigned

  5. Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

    Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York
Recommended
Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal
Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications

Google to train Turkish youth interested in developing mobile applications
Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in September

World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company

World Bank resolution center rules for Turkey, against FETÖ company
Landmark bridge’s catwalk links two sides of Dardanelles

Landmark bridge’s catwalk links two sides of Dardanelles
Turkeys natural gas futures market to open for trade on Oct 1

Turkey's natural gas futures market to open for trade on Oct 1
WORLD Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek nationalists slam Archbishop Elpidophoros after attending Turkish event in New York

Greek and Greek Cypriot nationalists have targeted Archbishop Elpidophoros Lambriniadis, the head of the Greek Orthodox Church in U.S., after he attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York City with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

ECONOMY Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Turkish, Finnish flag carriers sign codeshare deal

Flag carriers of Turkey and Finland have signed a codeshare agreement to expand destinations in networks of both Turkish Airlines and Finnair.
SPORTS New Turkish womens football league to kick off soon

New Turkish women's football league to kick off soon

A new Turkish women's football league is set to start the 2021-2022 season, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Sept. 21. 