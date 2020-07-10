Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

  • July 10 2020 09:28:00

Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Turkey's Central Bank on July 9 projected that exports will rebound stronger than previously envisaged and a positive outlook in the current account balance will come in the second half of the year.

The recovery in exports will come as virus restrictions are relaxed, and low commodity prices will support the current account balance, the bank said after a meeting with both Turkish and foreign investors.

In a presentation on the macroeconomic outlook and monetary policy in Turkey, the bank said in the second half of the year, amid normalization, demand-side disinflationary effects will grow more evident.

It also said deleveraging in the corporate sector continues.

The bank’s “reserves cover total short-term FX financial debt repayments," it said, adding that it maintains adequate FX liquidity buffers to cover short-term external debt.

On inflation, the bank said it has been showing a downward trend since the monetary tightening, but picked up slightly in June.

Inflation is expected to decline over the medium-term, the presentation said.

It indicated medium-term inflation uncertainty has been reduced and inflation expectations continue to improve.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

  2. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  3. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  4. Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

    Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

  5. Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

    Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city
Recommended
Antalya welcomes more holidaymakers day by day

Antalya welcomes more holidaymakers day by day
Turkish energy firm Enka to build power plant in Tatarstan

Turkish energy firm Enka to build power plant in Tatarstan
Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association

Furniture exporters eyeing American markets: Association
Bike prices soar in Istanbul amid demand boom

Bike prices soar in Istanbul amid demand boom
NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings
Turkish Cargos world market share rises to 5%

Turkish Cargo's world market share rises to 5%
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Turkey's Central Bank on July 9 projected that exports will rebound stronger than previously envisaged and a positive outlook in the current account balance will come in the second half of the year.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.