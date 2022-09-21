Turkish carmakers showcase EVs at Hannover fair

Taylan Özgür Dil- HANNOVER
Turkish carmakers are showcasing their electric vehicles at IAA Transportation, the world’s prominent platform for the commercial vehicle industry.

Local companies Anadolu Isuzu, Karsan, Otokar, Temsa and Ford Otosan are participating in the event, which was launched for the first time after four years break, hosting more than 1,400 participants from 45 countries.

MAN and Mercedes-Benz, which have production plants in Türkiye, have also put their vehicles on display at the fair.

Anadolu Isuzu is exhibiting its Big.e model, which has a carrying volume of up to 4 cubic meters. It offers a range of up to 150 kilometers with its 20 percent climbing ability and three different battery capacities.

The Big.e will have two versions that can reach a maximum speed of 60 kilometers/per hour and 80 km/h and get charged in three to five hours even with a direct home socket such as a mobile phone.

The electric vehicles will be produced at the company’s plant in Çayırova, in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, and be introduced to the market starting early 2024.

Another carmaker, Temsa, is debuting its new electric bus LD SB E, which is the company’s fifth electric vehicle model.

The carmaker plans to increase the share of electric vehicles in its total production to 50 percent over the next three years.

“We are one of the few companies in the world which managed to launch five different EVs in different segments. We are also proud to be the first European company that manufactured the first intercity electricity bus model,” said Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, its CEO.

Ford Otosan unveiled Türkiye’s first 100 percent electric truck at the Hannover fair. The company also has its E-Transit and E-Transit Custom commercial vehicles.

Ford Otosan’s truck with a range of 300 kilometers and 392 kWh battery capacity could be charged in 75 minutes.

The production of all-electric vehicles will start in 2024 at the company’s plant in Eskişehir.

Ford Otosan is one of the key players in the global transition to electric vehicles in commercial and passenger cars, said Güven Özyurt, Ford Otosan’s general manager.

“We are leading this electric transition in all segments. We have been working hard on zero emission cars, connected and autonomous technologies in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and the EU Green Deal,” he added.

Ford Trucks’ vehicles are currently on the roads in 42 countries, and the company aims to boost this number to 50 by 2024, said Serhan Tufan, deputy general manager of Ford Trucks.

